Three more arrested in BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru murder case

So far, 10 persons have been arrested in this case. NIA has announced a reward for information on four accused who are absconding

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 05, 2022 17:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru was murdered at Akshaya Farm Fresh Chicken centre at Nettaru near Bellare, in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, on July 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

ADVERTISEMENT

National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched multiple locations and arrested three persons in Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts on November 5 in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru.

NIA searched five locations in Karnataka in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Hubballi and Mysuru.

Three accused were arrested for their active involvement in the ‘conspiracy’ to murder Praveen Nettaru. The accused have been identified as K. Mahammad Iqbal, K. Ismail Shafi and Ibrahim Sha, all hailing from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, 10 persons have been arrested in this case.

NIA has announced a reward for information on four accused who are absconding.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

During the searches on Saturday November 5, digital devices and ‘incriminating documents’ were seized from the houses of accused and suspects.

Praveen Nettaru, a resident of Bellare in Dakshina Kannada and district secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, was murdered, allegedly by cadres of Popular Front of India (PFI), on July 26. The case was registered at Bellare police station. The case was taken over by NIA on August 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime
Mangalore
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app