Three more arrested in BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru murder case

The Hindu Bureau November 05, 2022 17:13 IST

So far, 10 persons have been arrested in this case. NIA has announced a reward for information on four accused who are absconding

BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru was murdered at Akshaya Farm Fresh Chicken centre at Nettaru near Bellare, in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, on July 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched multiple locations and arrested three persons in Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts on November 5 in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru. NIA searched five locations in Karnataka in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Hubballi and Mysuru. Three accused were arrested for their active involvement in the ‘conspiracy’ to murder Praveen Nettaru. The accused have been identified as K. Mahammad Iqbal, K. Ismail Shafi and Ibrahim Sha, all hailing from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district. So far, 10 persons have been arrested in this case. NIA has announced a reward for information on four accused who are absconding. During the searches on Saturday November 5, digital devices and ‘incriminating documents’ were seized from the houses of accused and suspects. Praveen Nettaru, a resident of Bellare in Dakshina Kannada and district secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, was murdered, allegedly by cadres of Popular Front of India (PFI), on July 26. The case was registered at Bellare police station. The case was taken over by NIA on August 4.



