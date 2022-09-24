Three missing PU students traced in Puducherry

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 24, 2022 15:05 IST

The three first year Pre-University students from a Mangaluru college’s hostel, who were missing since September 21, were traced in Puducherry on September 23. They were brought to the city the same night and handed over to parents.

Dakshata, Sinchana, and Yashaswini from Vikas PU College left the college’s hostel in Mary Hill in the early hours of September 21. They reportedly broke open a window to get out of the hostel building and left with their backpacks and few handbags. Dakshata and Yashaswini hailed from Bengaluru, while Sinchana was from Chikkamagaluru.

Following complaint by the hostel warden, the Kankanady police flashed the news across police stations in the country. Three separate teams were formed to trace the girls. The city police also posted message about the missing girls on its social media handle.

While looking at the posts of the missing girls, the city police found a post of a girl on her instagram made from Puducherry. There was also debit of amount from an ATM in Puducherry. Taking help of the Chennai police, the city police traced the girls in Puducherry. A city police team went to Chennai and brought the girls to Mangaluru. They were handed over to their parents, who were in Mangaluru since September 22.

