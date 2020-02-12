Three men arrested for bid to sexually assault girls

A team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Kodandarama on Tuesday arrested three men said to have been involved in an attempt to sexually assault and murder three girls near Konaje here on Monday.

The police gave the names of the accused as Gopal (25), Kiran Kumar (26) and Subash (29).

The police said that the three accused men abducted three girls when the latter were walking towards a madrasa in Malar Ugganbail of Konaje at around 5 p.m. on Monday.

As the three made an attempt to sexually assault the three girls and murder them at a secluded place, a group of people noticed them. As the group ran towards the girls, the accused escaped, according to the police.

A case was registered by the Konaje Police under Sections 341, 354 (a&b), 506 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code and under Sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused were produced before the jurisdictional court which remanded them to judicial custody till February 25.