Three lose ₹19 lakh to online fraud in Dakshina Kannada

Notwithstanding periodical caution by the police, three people in Dakshina Kannada district police limits have complained of losing ₹19.1 lakh to online fraud in the recent months.

A 50 year-old construction labour supervisor from Kavalamudur village in Bantwal taluk told the district Cybercrime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) police that he had received a prize coupon about winning ₹14.75 lakh by post, claiming it to be from commerce app Meesho in April this year.

When he contacted the telephone number given in the coupon, the victim was asked to pay towards TDS, GST, NOC etc. He gathered the amount from his savings and borrowing from others and paid ₹6,62,450 in all to the bank accounts mentioned by the accused. As the victim did not receive the prize money even after a couple of months, he made a complaint to the CEN police.

In another incident, a 31 year-old housewife from Amtady village in Bantwal taluk complained to the CEN police of losing ₹9.2 lakh in online fraud when she responded to work from home offers from April 11. The victim was paid some bonus amount in the beginning and was subsequently asked to make payments in her account. Though her account balance in the work from home app showed ₹14 lakh, she was unable to withdraw the amount. On directions from the operators, she deposited ₹9.2 lakh in a phased manner to withdraw the balance amount, but in vain.

A 30 year-old woman from Nalkur village in Belthangady taluk complained to the CEN police of losing ₹3.3 lakh upon investing in share market through a few apps. She made the investments through a link that she received on her Instagram account.

The CEN police have registered cases in all the three cases under the relevant provisions of the IT Act and are investigating.