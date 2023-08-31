Three labourers killed in road mishap

August 31, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

Three labourers were killed after they were allegedly hit by a car near Karavali hotel in Jalsoor village of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday.

The Sullia police gave names of the deceased as Rekhappa Ropalappa Mallad, 51, Channappa Heerappa Lamani, 40, and Mahantappa, 48, all hailing from Kakola Tanda of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district.

The police said the three deceased persons and four other construction labourers had tea in the roadside hotel and were waiting for a bus to reach the place of work. A car coming from Hunsur swerved to the right and hit Rekhappa, Channappa, Mahantappa and Venkappa. All the four were taken to Sullia Government Hospital where Channappa succumbed. Rekhappa died while he was being taken to another hospital. Mahantappa was taken to Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru where he succumbed, the police said.

A case against the driver of the car under Sections 279, 337, 338, 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sullia Police station, the police said.