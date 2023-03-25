ADVERTISEMENT

Three labourers killed in landslip at construction site in Sullia

March 25, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The landslip occurred at Gurumpu on Sullia-Aletti Road at 12.35 p.m. while carrying out civil works to build a retaining wall for a house

The Hindu Bureau

Rescue and Emergency Response Team busy in rescue operations at a landslip spot at Gurumpu in Sullia in Dakshina Kananda on Saturday, March 25. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Three labourers, including a woman, who were trapped under the mud following a landslip at a construction site in Sullia town in Dakshina Kannada, died on Saturday, March 25.

Police gave the names of the deceased as Somashekar Reddy, 45, his wife Shanthavva, 35, and Chandrappa, 45, all natives of Hirevaddatti village, Mundaragi taluk in Gadag district.

The landslip occurred at Gurumpu on Sullia-Aletti Road at 12.35 p.m. while carrying out civil works to build a retaining wall for a house belonging to one Abubakar. There were seven persons on the spot when mud from the wall slipped. Of them, four managed to escape. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Sullia Town Panchayat. It took more than one-and-half hours to rescue the three labourers trapped under the mud, but in vain as, they were already dead, said reports.

Police filed a case against the owner of the house Abubakar, the project supervisor Nagaraj and engineer Vijaya Kumar under Section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (Causing death by negligence). The case was filed based on the complaint filed by Malatesh Reddy K. Kalasar, the brother of deceased Somashekar Reddy.

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport and Sullia MLA S. Angara visited the spot.

