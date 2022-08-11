Mangaluru

BJP Yuva Morcha activist murder: Three suspects arrested

BJP Yuva morcha activist Praveen Nettaru was murdered at Bellare near Sullia, in Karnataka, on July 26, 2022.
The Hindu Bureau Mangaluru August 11, 2022 12:58 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 13:41 IST

Three alleged assailants involved in the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district on July 26 have been arrested.

Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Alok Kumar said that the arrested persons are Shiyabuddin, 33, Basheer, 29, and Riyaz, 27. With this, the total number of arrests has gone up to 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The arrested persons are suspected to associated with Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are taking police custody of the accused to gather more information about why Praveen was targeted. The political and other affiliations of the accused will be established in the charge sheet,” he said.

Also Read
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Why are BJP workers angry in Karnataka?

As many as five two-wheelers and a car had been used by the accused. The weapons and vehicles used by the assailants are yet to be seized. “It would take about three days to finish the work after we get the custody of the arrested persons. Then, we will hand over the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA),” the ADGP said.

Praveen, a BJP worker, was murdered by three bike-borne assailants near his poultry farm, off Puttur-Sullia road, at Bellare on July 26.

The murder three weeks ago had led to communal tension in this communally sensitive district in Karnataka.

The Hindu right-wing blamed the murder on Muslim fundamentalists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Mangalore
Karnataka
murder
crime, law and justice
Related Articles
Read more...