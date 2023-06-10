Three injured as tree falls on house near Kavoor

June 10, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Three persons were injured when a tree fell on their house near BGS High School at Kavoor here on Saturday.

According to Sumangala Rao, former Deputy Mayor and councillor of Kunjathbail (South) ward where the incident took place, the tree fell at about 5.45 a.m. owing to rain.

The house owner Sadananda, his wife, and daughter were injured. They were treated at a hospital. The house was completely damaged making it impossible to live. Hence the three are temporarily taking shelter at a relative’s house, the councillor said, adding that the house is being repaired.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty, who visited the spot with the councillor, said the family will be helped.