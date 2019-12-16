Three impersonating Customs officials nabbed at Mangaluru airport

The Quick Response Team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed three persons who allegedly impersonated Customs officials for extorting a passenger at Mangaluru International Airport on Sunday.

The accused — Riyaz, Mohammed Saheb Karabo and Khazi Aftab — allegedly accosted Mohammad Shamas, a passenger, after he arrived from Muscat and completed his immigration and Customs check. The passenger was waiting for a taxi at the time.

When the trio snatched his passport and directed him to proceed with them for further checking and inquiry, Mr. Shamas got suspicious and broke himself free from their clutches and rushed to the QRT of CISF stationed at the alighting point for help. The QRT personnel rushed to the spot and nabbed the trio. The incident occurred around 7.45 p.m., sources said.

On inquiry, the trio alleged that Mr. Shamas was a gold smuggler. Realising the gravity of the matter, the CISF informed the Customs officials and the local police. Upon joint interrogation, it came to light that this was a case of extortion the trio had planned.

On Mr. Shamas’ complaint, the CISF handed over the three persons to the Mangaluru city police.