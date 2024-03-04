Three II PU girl students suffer burn injuries in acid attack at Kadaba

March 04, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

Three second year Pre-University girl students of science stream suffered burns following an acid attack at the Government PU College at Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday.

The Kadaba police arrested Abin, 23, an MBA student from Nilambur taluk of Malappuram district in Kerala, for throwing the acid. The police said that the youth was enraged as one of the girls had refused to love him.

Abin entered the college premises in uniform at about 9 a.m. and threw acid on the 17-year-old girl who was with her classmates. She suffered burns on her face and hands. Acid fell on two other girls who also suffered burns, the police said adding that the students were preparing to appear for Mathematics examination when they were attacked.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three students are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mangaluru. They are out of danger, the police said.

Soon after the attack, five of their classmates chased and caught Abin and handed him over to the college principal. Following a compliant by the victim, the Kadaba police arrested Abin.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Abin was angry with the girl for refusing to love him. Both belonged to the same community, the police said.

Deputy Director of PU Department C.D. Jayanna visited the college in the afternoon and spoke to 120-odd students who wrote the Mathematics paper. He commended the five students who caught Abin. Mr. Jayanna said the three girl students will be allowed to appear for the Mathematics paper in the second attempt, the examination of which will be held soon.

Terming the attack as unfortunate, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the State government has taken serious note of the attack. The government will plead for exemplary punishment for the accused. It will bear the expenses of treatment of the students and pay them suitable compensation.

BJP Yuva Morcha district president Nandan Mallya said the incident was an indication of the deplorable law and order in the State under the Congress government. Vishwa Hindu Parishad Mangaluru Pranta Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell, and Convenor of All India Democratic Students Organisation,Mangaluru Vinay Chandra condemned the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.