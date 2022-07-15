Three houses fully damaged in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

24 have been partially destroyed

Three houses were fully damaged and 24 partially destroyed following rains in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Friday.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. of Friday, Dakshina Kannada recorded an average of 44 mm rainfall. Belthangady taluk recorded the highest average rainfall of 69.8 mm, followed by 35.9 mm in Sullia taluk, 34.1 mm in Moodbidri taluk, 32.8 mm in Kadaba taluk, 19.8 mm in Puttur taluk, 14.9 mm in Mangaluru taluk and 13.1 mm in Bantwal taluk.

During this period, one house each was fully damaged in Bantwal and Belthangady taluks, respectively. Of the 14 houses that suffered partial damage, four were in Bantwal taluk, three each in Sullia and Moodbidri taluks, and two each in Belthangady and Mulki taluks. As many as 196 electricity poles, three transformers and 9.44 km of electricity lines were damaged. Three kilometres of a major district road was also damaged.

The water level in Netravathi at Uppinanagady was 28.4 metres as against the danger level of 31.5 metres. The level of Netravathi at Bantwal was at 6.5 metres as against the danger level of 8.5 metres. The water at Thumbe dam was at 6.5 metres as against the maximum level of 7 metres.

In Udupi district

Udupi district recorded an average of 35 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period. Udupi taluk recorded the highest of 58.8 mm, followed by 49.1 mm in Hebri taluk, 35 mm in Karkala taluk, 34.3 in Brahmavar taluk, 30.7 mm in Kundapura taluk, 26.2 mm in Byndoor taluk, and 17.4 mm in Kaup taluk.

One house was completely damaged and two houses were partially damaged in Byndoor taluk. While four houses were damaged in Brahmavar taluk, two houses were partially damaged in Udupi taluk. A house each was partially damaged in Karkala and Kaup taluks, respectively.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao has asked people to send through WhatsApp to 9880831516 photographs and videos about waterlogging and other problems caused due to heavy rains in the district. The sender should send the GPS coordinates of the location which will help in speedily addressing the problem. This facility will be in addition to toll free district control room 1077 and landline 0820-2574802, Mr. Rao said.