Three-hour window to buy essentials inDakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

14 July 2020 23:31 IST

Lockdown starts at 8 p.m. today and lasts till 5 a.m. on July 23

Essential commodities, including fruits and vegetables, milk and groceries, will be allowed to be sold between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. in Dakshina Kannada during the week-long lockdown starting on Wednesday.

A notification from Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Sindhu B. Rupesh here said that lockdown would start at 8 p.m. on July 15 and end at 5 a.m. on July 23.

As per the guidelines, all offices of the State government and its undertakings would remain closed during the period.

However, health, medical education, police, Home Guards and civil defence, Fire and Emergency Services and Mangaluru City Corporation would function. State undertakings that would be functional include power and water supply. Other essential services, urban and rural local bodies, Deputy Commissioner’s and subordinate offices, treasuries and all other COVID-19-related will function as usual.

Union government offices and establishments, including those rendering essential services, banks, post offices, refineries, GST offices, would remain functional.

Lockdown would not affect goods transportation by road, rail and air, Ms. Rupesh said. Air and train services already scheduled would continue to be operational while travel tickets would be considered as passes for passengers travelling to and from airports/railway stations by taxis/autorickshaws.

Public transport vehicles except those hired for essential services would remain off the road. Hotels and restaurants could remain open only for food preparation and supply. All religious places should be shut for the general public.

Movement of people is completely restricted except for emergencies. Employees travelling for activities that are allowed could do so with their identity cards.

Shops and establishments selling essentials, including PDS, grocery, fruits and vegetables, would be allowed to function between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.