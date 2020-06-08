Three helpdesks set up at Talapady checkpost

The check-post on Karnataka-Kerala border at Talapady near Mangaluru. Anil Kumar Sastry

MANGALURU

08 June 2020 12:06 IST

Three helpdesks are being set up at Talapady checkpost in order to expedite the process of issuance of passes for daily movement of Kasaragod residents to offices in Mangaluru, Minister In-charge for Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Monday.

Mr. Poojary said as many as 2,000 passes have been issued by the District administration so far. Some of the applications were rejected as they did not submit online Aadhaar and other supporting documents online.

“Last night I asked the Deputy Commissioner to set up three helpdesks. The personnel will help applicants in submitting the necessary documents to district administration’s portal,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

On the demonstration by BJP workers from Kasaragod on Monday against delay in issuance of passes, Mr. Poojary said everybody has the right to protest against problems they are facing. “We have set up help desks to address the problem,” he said.

Mr. Poojary said there was request to allow inter-state movement of workmen at Vitla and another place in Dakshina Kannada. A decision will be taken shortly, he said.

Udupi cases

The spurt in the COVID-19 cases from Udupi is because of increase in testing, he said. “There is no need for people to worry. Now you have the actual number of infected persons. They will complete treatment and get discharged in big batches in the coming days,” he said and added that Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district administrations are capable of any eventuality related to COVID-19.