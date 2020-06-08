Mangaluru

Three helpdesks set up at Talapady checkpost

The check-post on Karnataka-Kerala border at Talapady near Mangaluru. Anil Kumar Sastry

The check-post on Karnataka-Kerala border at Talapady near Mangaluru. Anil Kumar Sastry  

Three helpdesks are being set up at Talapady checkpost in order to expedite the process of issuance of passes for daily movement of Kasaragod residents to offices in Mangaluru, Minister In-charge for Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Monday.

Mr. Poojary said as many as 2,000 passes have been issued by the District administration so far. Some of the applications were rejected as they did not submit online Aadhaar and other supporting documents online.

“Last night I asked the Deputy Commissioner to set up three helpdesks. The personnel will help applicants in submitting the necessary documents to district administration’s portal,” he said.

On the demonstration by BJP workers from Kasaragod on Monday against delay in issuance of passes, Mr. Poojary said everybody has the right to protest against problems they are facing. “We have set up help desks to address the problem,” he said.

Mr. Poojary said there was request to allow inter-state movement of workmen at Vitla and another place in Dakshina Kannada. A decision will be taken shortly, he said.

Udupi cases

The spurt in the COVID-19 cases from Udupi is because of increase in testing, he said. “There is no need for people to worry. Now you have the actual number of infected persons. They will complete treatment and get discharged in big batches in the coming days,” he said and added that Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district administrations are capable of any eventuality related to COVID-19.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 12:35:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/three-helpdesks-set-up-at-talapady-checkpost/article31776621.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY