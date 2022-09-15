Three held on the charge of robbing home-alone woman

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Crime Branch police have arrested three persons on the charge of extorting a home-alone woman and recovered articles worth ₹4.5 lakh.

Police gave the names of the arrested as Dinesh Poojari, 36, Badagamijaru, Sukesh Poojari, 32, native of Marodi-Belthangady and presently staying at Kallabettu-Moodbidri and Harish Poojari, Moodu Marnadu-Moodbidri.

The victim Kamalamma was staying alone at her house in Ashwathapura near Moodbidri. On the night of August 30, two miscreants wearing monkey-caps and gloves entered her house and held her under talwar before robbing her gold. A case was registered with the Moodbidri police.

Considering the seriousness of the offence, the CCB constituted a special team for investigation. On specific information that the accused were attempting to sell the loot in Mangaluru, the police team flagged them off at Kulashekara before arresting the accused. Police recovered the robbed items, two scooters, three mobile phones, and other equipment. CCB Inspector Mahesh Prasad and his team cracked the case.

The accused allegedly planned the loot after learning that there was no relative for the victim and she might not dare to complain to the police. The three accused were earlier booked for arecanut theft case in Moodbidri police limits.