Three held in assault case

The Sullia police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with an attempt to shoot 39-year-old Mohammed Sai in Kasba village of Sullia taluk on June 5.

The police gave names of the arrested persons as K. Jayan (38), R. Vinod (34) and H.S. Manoj (25).

The police said Jayan and his alleged associate Sampath Kumar were among the three persons booked by Madakeri Rural police in connection with murder of BJP activist Balachandra Kalagi in Madikeri taluk in March 2019. In retaliation, five persons murdered Sampath Kumar in Sullia’s Shanti Nagar in October 2020.

Jayan and his alleged associates allegedly attacked Sai as they suspected him of passing information to assailants about Sampath Kumar.