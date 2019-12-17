Mangaluru

Three held for cattle theft

The Konaje police arrested three persons few hours after they allegedly tried to escape with cattle stolen from three different places in the police station limits on Tuesday.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Shafi, 28, of Moodbidri, Sadiq, 30, of Mangaluru, and Asif, 23, of Naringana in Bantwal. The police said they apprehended the accused on a tip-off when they were going away with some heads of cattle in a van. The police said they have recovered all heads of cattle that was stolen.

