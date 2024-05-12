Three heads of cattle rescued in Belthangady taluk

The Uppinanagady police rescued three heads of cattle that were being transported in an inhuman way in a pick-up vehicle in Kaniyoor village of Belthangady taluk on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of policemen led by Police Sub-Inspector V. Bharath Kumar checked the pick-up vehicle to find three heads of cattle, whose legs were tied. The driver Rakshit said he was taking the cattle to the abattoir. Rakshit did not have any documents authorising transportation of cattle.

The police seized the cattle and sent them to a nearby cattle rescue centre. A case was booked against Rakshit for offences punishable under Sections 5, 7 and 12 of Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Prevention of Cattle Act, Section 11 (D) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 34 of Indian Penal Code Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robbery

On the same day, jewellery worth ₹ 1 lakh was robbed from a house in Karaya village of Belthangady.

The police said a man and a woman came to the house of Suhaiba on Saturday morning and sought drinking water. When Suhaiba went inside the house to fetch water, the two strangers entered the house and started searching articles in the bedroom. Seeing this Suhaiba took her mobile and called her husband.

The robbers physically assaulted Suhaiba and snatched the mobile phone and threw it away. The two threatened Suhaiba by holding knives and made the latter hand over the former two gold rings and a gold necklace. As Suhaiba raised the alarm, the robbers fled away in a motorcycle, the police said.

The Uppinangady police registered a case for offences punishable under Sections 450 and 394 of Indian Penal Code. Search was for the robbers, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.