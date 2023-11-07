ADVERTISEMENT

Three from Madikeri arrested, 15 grams of MDMA seized

November 07, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch police in Mangaluru have arrested three alleged drug peddlers from Madikeri and seized 15 grams of synthetic drug MDMA worth ₹75,000 from them.

The police gave the names of the accused as M.G. Pramod, 30, M.Z. Mohammed Rasheed,41, and S. Darshan, 24.

The police said that on a tip-off a CCB team raided a place near Blue Star lodge in Falnir on Monday, where the three accused persons were found allegedly selling MDMA. Apart from 15 grams of MDMA, the police seized a digital weighing machine and a mobile phone.

The police said Pramod is an accused in a murder case registered in Sullia police station and in an attempt to murder case filed in Barke police station earlier. He is also an accused in a dacoity case registered in Madikeri Town police station earlier. Mohammmed Rashid faces charges of murder, extortion and dacoity in two cases registered in Bhagamandala and Madikeri Town police stations earlier. S. Darshan is an accused in a case of attempt to murder case registered in Madikeri Town police station earlier.

