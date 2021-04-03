Three found smuggling gold at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru

03 April 2021 19:50 IST

Customs sleuths on Saturday arrested Mohammed Ashif, 28, of Ullal on the charge of smuggling 1.9 kg gold at Mangaluru International Airport.

The officers checked Ashif soon after he landed at the airport from Dubai. He had concealed the gold in a specially designed inner garment, jeans, and knee pads. The gold was worth ₹92,27,590, the sleuths said.

The operation was led by Deputy Commissioner Avinash Kiran Rongali and it comprised Superintendents Srikanth and Satish and Inspector Praful.

Another team of sleuths booked two persons on the charge of smuggling 576 grams of gold, worth ₹26.43 lakh, at the airport early on Friday. The sleuths gave the names of the accused as Abdul Salam Maniparambu and Mohammad Ashraf from Kasaragod of Kerala.

The sleuths said Maniparambu had arrived from Sharjah and Ashraf came from Dubai. One person had concealed the gold in his clothes, while the other had concealed a gold chain in his shoes. This operation was led by Deputy Commissioner Praveen Kandi and it comprised Superintendent Rakesh, C.M, Meena, and Ashish Verma.