Three found dead in twowall-collapse incidents

Three persons, including two children, died in wall collapses in two incidents following heavy rain in Mangaluru and Puttur of Dakshina Kannada since Saturday night.

Two children died after a portion of a 20-ft high retaining wall collapsed on the room of their house in Shivanagar in Padil on the outskirts of the city on Sunday night.

The Kankanady Town Police gave the names of the children as Vedanth (7) and Varshini (9). According to the police, the two were studying in the room when the incident occurred at around 8 p.m.

The children were found dead when the rubble was removed, the police said.

In the other incident, a woman died after the wall of a cowshed collapsed in Megina Panja of Aryapu village, near Puttur, on Saturday night. The Puttur Police said that the wall collapsed when Varija was coming out of the cowshed near her house. Varija was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead.