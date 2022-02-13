Three Es will bring you on par with others, CM tells backward class students

Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates several development works in his home constituency of Shiggaon

Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates several development works in his home constituency of Shiggaon

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated several development works in his constituency of Shiggaon and nearby villages on Sunday.

He laid the foundation stone for a hostel for Kuruba community students at Ganjigatti village. He asked backward class students to study hard and come up in life. “You need three Es — Education, Employment and Empowerment. That will bring you on par with other forward castes,” he exhorted them.

He said that the State Government has released ₹20 crore for the development of Shiggaon town, which has been the single highest release so far. He also laid the foundation stone for a 750 kV power transmission centre.

He said that the State Government will start four residential colleges named after the former President late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. The Government will also upgrade ITI and diploma colleges in Haveri district, he added.

“The State Government is taking its Beyond Bengaluru policy very seriously. We are developing tier two and tier three cities by inviting investment and creating infrastructure. The Government will invest ₹30 crore in setting up a milk processing unit in Haveri district,” he said.

He said that the new ethanol policy of the State Government will help factories make profits and give higher prices to farmers. Several factories have established ethanol units already, he said.

Also, he laid the foundation stone for an ethanol plant at VINP Factory near Jakkanakatti village.