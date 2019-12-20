Three die as truck falls on car

Three people travelling in a car died after an iron pipe-laden truck toppled on the vehicle near Shiradi village in Uppinangady Police limits on Friday.

A communiqué from Dakshina Kannada Police here said that the accident occurred at Parvarakotta near Shiradi at around 5 p.m. The truck carrying iron pipes was on its way from Bengaluru to Mangaluru while the car was bound for Bengaluru. The truck driver must have lost control of the vehicle leading to its toppling on the car, the police said.

There were five occupants from the Mandya region in the car. The police gave the names of the deceased as Narayana (65), Neethu (35) and Nidhi (15). The remaining two occupants were admitted to hospital for treatment.