Mangaluru

Three die as truck falls on car

more-in

Three people travelling in a car died after an iron pipe-laden truck toppled on the vehicle near Shiradi village in Uppinangady Police limits on Friday.

A communiqué from Dakshina Kannada Police here said that the accident occurred at Parvarakotta near Shiradi at around 5 p.m. The truck carrying iron pipes was on its way from Bengaluru to Mangaluru while the car was bound for Bengaluru. The truck driver must have lost control of the vehicle leading to its toppling on the car, the police said.

There were five occupants from the Mandya region in the car. The police gave the names of the deceased as Narayana (65), Neethu (35) and Nidhi (15). The remaining two occupants were admitted to hospital for treatment.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 11:51:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/three-die-as-truck-falls-on-car/article30362379.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY