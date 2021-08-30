Mangaluru

Three die after being hit by pick-up vehicle

Three men, including a lorry driver, died after they were hit by a pick-up vehicle in Badrodi, near Uppinangady, on Monday.

The police said that a lorry from Andhra Pradesh had a problem and it stopped in the middle of the National Highway in Badrodi.

The lorry driver and his two helpers were repairing the vehicle even as it was drizzling. The pick-up vehicle hit the lorry in the rear resulting in injury to the lorry driver and his helpers. Two of them died on the spot, while the other died while being taken to hospital.

The police identified the deceased as Mohammed Faizal (40) and Madhu (35). The third deceased is yet to be identified, the police said.


