Three die, 1,865 new cases

MANGALURU

30 April 2021 23:48 IST

Three COVID-19 patients died and 1,865 new cases were reported in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on Friday.

Two COVID-19 patients died and 660 new cases were reported in Udupi district. With 419 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 2,596 in the district. A fine of ₹35.83 lakh has so far been collected in 33,019 cases of people not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms, said a bulletin from the Udupi district administration.

In Dakshina Kannada district, one COVID-19 patient died and 1,205 new cases were reported on Friday. With 380 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 6,486 in the district. A fine of ₹52.47 lakh has so far been collected in 50,159 cases of violations, said a bulletin from the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

