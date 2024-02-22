Three-day Yakshotsava in SDM Law College from February 23

February 22, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Law College in Mangaluru will host its 32nd annual Yakshostava, which is a Yakshagana competition for college students, for three days from February 23.

In all, teams from 11 colleges will participate in the competition which will be held on the premises of the college. The teams will perform Thenku Thittu school of Yakshagana.

The competition will be conducted in two rounds. In the first round, the teams should perform the ‘prasangas’ allocated to each of them by the host college. Five best performing teams in the first round will be selected for the second and the final round. They will have to stage ‘Sudhanwa Moksha’ episode in the final round. Each team should have separate ‘himmela’ artistes and they should not take part in more than one team, a release from the college said.

