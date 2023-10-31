Three-day State-level sports meet in Udupi from tomorrow

October 31, 2023 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - MANGALURU

Udupi district administration, in association with Department of School Education and Literacy and St. Cecily’s School, will organise a three-day State-level sports meet at Mahatma Gandhi district stadium in Ajjarakad in Udupi from Wednesday.

Over 1,800 students below the age of 14 years from 35 educational districts will participate, according to Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA.

He told presspersons in Udupi on Monday, that international athlete Mijo Chacko Kurian will be present in Udupi to add grandeur to the event. Sportspersons coming from various districts will be accommodated at 17 places.

Mr. Suvarna said that the sports meet will be inaugurated at 4.30 p.m. by district in-charge minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Wednesday. Earlier, a procession will be taken out from Mother of Sorrows Church, Udupi to the venue at 3 p.m. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje will be present.

