Three-day ‘Rajata Udupi’ beach utsav in Malpe from tomorrow

January 18, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The three-day “Rajata Udupi” beach utsav, which is part of the valedictory of silver jubilee celebration of formation of Udupi district, will be held in Malpe beach from Friday.

The event would be inaugurated by Udupi district in-charge Minister S. Angara. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje would participate in the event. Energy and Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar, Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Tourism Minister Anand Singh, and Chairman of State Backward Classes Commission K. Jayaprakash Hedge would also take part in the event.

The highlight of the event would be the national-level swimming competition in the Arabian Sea wherein over 1,000 professional swimmers will participate in 5 km, 7.5 km, and 10 km/1.25 km relay swimming competitions. There will be men’s kabaddi between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on all three days and women’s throw ball from 10 a.m. on January 22. An Art camp will start from January 20.

Wine festival will be held for three days, while kite flying event will be from 4 p.m. on January 21. A dog show and competition will be held on January 22. People can indulge in activities namely Jet Ski, Wind Surfing and Banana Ride-Kayaking. Visitors can also enjoy helicopter ride, zip-line, angling and cliff diving (St. Mary’s Island) activities.

Kaup beach

The activities related to Udupi district silver jubilee celebrations will be held at the Kaup beach on January 21. Former Chief Minister and MP D.V. Sadananda Gowda will inaugurate it at 2.30 p.m.