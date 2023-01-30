Three-day Nandini river festival to begin at Sasihitlu on February 3

January 30, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

A three-day river festival on the Nandini river will begin at Sasihitlu here on February 3.

Organised by Sri Anjaneya Temple and Vyayama Shale of Sasihitlu, Tourism Minister B.S. Anand Singh will inaugurate the festival at 7 p.m. on Friday, according to Santhosh Kumar, president of the temple and shale.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, he said that there will be kayaking, standup pedal, boat race, and swimming competitions during the festival.

In addition, there will be cultural programmes in the evenings on the banks of the river.

There will be group dance competition on February 3 and group folk dance competition on February 4. Fishing with fish rod and fishing with net competitions will be conducted on February 4. The kayaking, tube race, swimming, standup paddle and boat race competitions will be conducted on February 5.

There will be entry fees to participate in the competitions ranging from ₹100 to ₹2,000. Cash prizes ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹40,000 will be given away to the winners depending on the competitions.

He said that 5 km and 10 km marathons will be held on February 4 at 6 a.m. The 5 km marathon will be conducted in Sasihitlu itself, while the 10 km marathon will be from Sasihitlu to Sasihitlu via Mukka and Haleyangady.

The prizes will be distributed at 6.30 p.m. on February 5. The temple and the shale is observing its diamond jubilee this year, he said.