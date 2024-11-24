Three-day Mangaluru Sangeethotsava 2024 from November 29

Noted vocalist N.J. Nandini will be among the carnatic musicians who will present concerts at the three-day Mangaluru Sangeethotsava – 2024 which will begin on November 29.

Organised by the Sangeetha Parishath, the concerts will be held in the evenings at Ramakrishna Mutt near Mangaladevi temple.

Cherthala K.N. Renganatha Sharma will present the inaugural vocal concert on Friday at 5.15 p.m. Ms. Nandini will present the vocal concert on November 30 at 5 p.m.

There will be day-long concerts on December 1. They will begin with the vocal concert by Kunnakkudi M. Balamuralikrishna at 10 a.m. It will be followed by a vocal concert by Prarthana Bangaradka at 2 p.m. J.A. Jayanth will present a flute concert at 5.15 p.m.

The Sangeethotsava 2024 award will be presented to Soorali R. Ganesha Murthy, a Mridanga Vidwan of Hariharapura. The Young Talent Award will be given away to Sumukha Karanth and Gowtham Bhat P.G., both from Mangaluru.

The awards will be presented at the valedictory function on Sunday at 4 p.m., a release said.

