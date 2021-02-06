Three-day Koraga sports and cultural fest begins in Udupi

Mangaluru

The district-level sports and cultural meet of Koragas is part of an effort to bring this backward tribe to the mainstream, said Udupi Zilla Panchayat president Dinakar Babu here on Friday.

Inaugurating the three-day sports and cultural meet at MGM College grounds, Mr. Babu said the Koragas and other backward tribes should be united in their effort to achieve success.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said the State government has been working for the welfare of Koragas. He also said youngsters of the tribe should not only participate in sports and cultural activities, but also be involved in building a good society. The sporting and culturally talented tribes spotted in this three-day event will be groomed and sent to State and national events, he said.

President of Udupi City Municipal Council Sumita Nayak said more Koraga tribes were showing the gumption to fight against the odds and coming up in society. Koraga tribes should not only strive to retain their sporting talent but also fight to save their unique cultural practices, he said.

On the first day, cricket matches were held.