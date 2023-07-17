Three-day jackfruit festival witnesses footfall of over 45,000 in Moodbidri

July 17, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The three-day jackfruit and other fruits fair and the food festival, Samruddhi, organised in memory of krishi rishi (agriculture saint) the late L.C. Soans, was a huge success with a daily footfall of over 15,000 leading to nearly ₹50 lakh turnover per day, said Alvas’ Education Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva on Sunday.

He was speaking at the valedictory function held at the Mundredagutthu K. Amarnatha Shetty auditorium on the Alva’s campus at Moodbidri.

He said the event in memory of the late Soans was organised jointly by the Alvas, the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, the Forest Department, agriculture science centres, various organisations of Moodbidri, the district administration, and others.

With a focus on cleanliness, the festival witnessed enthusiastic participation from all sections of society while people from neighbouring districts too attended it, Dr. Alva said.

He said the late Soans had been a pioneering personality and got international recognition to Moodbidri, a small town in Dakshina Kannada district, due to his continuous innovation in horticulture and agriculture.

Many of the fruit varieties present in the coast were because of his sustained efforts to introduce novel varieties from different parts of the world.

Dr. Alva said that fruits, namely jackfruit etc., are also food to sustain life and the younger generation might not be aware of different varieties of fruits.

“Therefore, the festival was organised to introduce them to the new generation and also to help people enjoy varieties of fruits and other food items. We should respect varieties present among ourselves and work hard to preserve them.”

In his valedictory address, Moodbidri MLA Umanath A. Kotian said the initiative to introduce different varieties of jackfruit that were on the wane was laudable.

As the food habits keep changing over time, people drift away from the traditional ones. Reintroducing them to the younger generation was the need of the hour, the MLA said.

