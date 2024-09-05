GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-day international karate championship in Mangaluru from September 6

Published - September 05, 2024 09:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Self Defence School of India will hold three-day ‘Shaurya International Karate Championship’ at Cordel Hall in Kulashekar in Mangaluru from September 6 to 8.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, who is the Chef-De-Mission of International Karate Championship, said karate players from the across the country and abroad will take part in the event. As many as 1,500 karate players have already registered their names and around 2,000 are expected to take part.

Before the start of the championship, a short 30-minute video on yakshagana, folk art, and Pilikula Nisargadhama will be screened. Every day, at the end of matches, there will be two-hour-long cultural programme by Alvas Cultural team in which folk and other native dance forms will be presented.

Mr. Khader said he will inaugurate the championship. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamat will take part in the inaugural programme, he said.

