Three-day Indian Open of Surfing championship begins at Sasihithlu Beach

June 01, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 4th edition of the Indian Open of Surfing, the official national championship of the Surfing Federation of India, began at the Sasihithlu beach, off Mangaluru, on Thursday.

On the first day, Chennai’s Groms surfer Kishore Kumar scored 12.67, the highest points of the day with his stunning performance to enter the semi-finals. Other surfers who got high scores are Tayin Arun (10.83), Dinesh Selvamani (9.53), Sekar Pachai (9.0), Harish P. (8.63), and Selvam M. (8.53).

Winds and rain played spoilsport at the end with the judges calling it a day before the women’s open semi-finals could begin. It will be played on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first day saw Karnataka and Tamil Nādu surfers dominating the proceedings in both Men’s open and Groms (U16) categories. Twenty-eight surfers, including 12 who qualified on Thursday and 16 who have already qualified on their last edition’s ranking, will compete in the semi-finals on Friday for entry into quarter-finals in men’s open category.

Dinesh Selvamani, who scored the highest 9.53 points on Thursday in the category, said: “The conditions and competitions were equally challenging. The field for tomorrow’s round is very strong and anyone can make way into the quarter-finals. I am looking forward to surf in my natural style and seal a quarter-final spot.”

The Groms (U16) category also saw a stiff competition from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka surfers with four each from the States qualified for semi-finals on Friday. Mr. Kishore Kumar said: “This wasn’t my best performance as the waves were different to what I am used to back in Chennai. The conditions were also challenging today. I hope the conditions will be favourable tomorrow.”

The official opening of the Indian Open of Surfing competition in the morning was attended among others by Surfing Swamy Foundation director Dhananjaya Shetty, Tourism Deputy Director Manikya and Federation Vice-President and Mantra Surf Club partner Ram Mohan Pranjape.

The Indian Open of Surfing, hosted by Mantra Surf Club, is supported by Karnataka Tourism for the fourth time. Cycle Pure Agarbathies and Jai Hind Group are the principal partners. Other corporate houses, Rohan Corporation, Jain Tubes, Northern Sky by Novigo Solutions, Code Craft, Semnox, and TT Group have extended their support.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.