Three-day horticultural, floricultural show at Kadri Park from Friday

The three-day horticultural and floricultural show organised by the Department of Horticulture will begin at Kadri Park on January 24.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, H.R. Nayak, Deputy Director, Department of Horticulture, said there will be a demonstration of a kitchen garden. Varieties of mushrooms, vegetables, saplings, and flowers will be on display. Honey and value-added products of honey will be up for sale.

A competition on identifying seeds, fruits, vegetables and flowers for children will be held on January 25 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Different nurseries will sell saplings. Agricultural implements, seeds, manure, and other horticultural products will be for sale.

Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, will inaugurate the exhibition at 11 a.m. on Friday.