Three-day health summit to begin in Manipal from January 4

January 03, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), in association with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), will hold a three-day summit in Manipal from Thursday.

The summit at Fortune Inn Valley View will deliberate upon ‘future of health care and artificial intelligence’, a release from MAHE said.

Over 100 physicians from the U.S., predominantly alumni of Kasturba Medical College, Manipal/Mangaluru, will participate in the summit which will feature continued medical education lectures, a CEO forum and a women’s forum, highlighting India’s dedication to healthcare progress and innovation, it said.

