Three-day farm fair at Kolnadu from March 11

Special Correspondent March 05, 2022 18:24 IST

A three-day farm fair ‘Krishi Siri – 2022’ will begin at Kolnadu near Mulky in Dakshina Kannada from March 11.

Organised jointly by Vinaya Krushi Belegarara Sangha, Kolnadu and Pranava Souharda Sahakari Niyamitha, Mangaluru, in association with many other organisations, it will feature exhibitions, seminars on agriculture sector and marketing, food festival, and cultural programmes.

Addressing presspersons at Kolnadu on Saturday, Umanath A. Kotian, MLA, Mulky-Moodbidri and honorary president of the organising committee of the agriculture fair, said that there will be about 200 stalls related to farming sector. Mangalore University will sponsor a model of traditional village at the venue.

In all, 15 farmers from across the State who are achievers in different sectors will be felicitated. The Departments of Horticulture and Agriculture will organise a floriculture show. The fair will also feature poultry and cattle ‘melas’. There will be cultural programmes in the evenings.

There will be display and sale of medicinal plants. The Vinaya organic par boiled rice will be released on the occasion. The seminars will have interactions with farm experts, he said.

Amai Mahalinga Naika, a farmer-cum-farm-labourer of Bantwal taluk who has been selected for the Padma Shri award for 2022, and Harekala Hajabba, who received the Padma Shri in 2021, will also be felicitated, he said.