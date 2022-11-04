Three-day Divyakala Art Exhibition inaugurated in Udupi

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
November 04, 2022 00:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Admar Mutt junior seer Sri Eshapriya Tirtha Swamiji with American-born artist Drdha Vrata Gorrick, Aditi Gallery trustee Kiran Acharya (second from left) at the exhibition in Udupi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Divyakala Art Exhibition, a three-day exhibition of art works by American-born Drdha Vrata Gorrick, was inaugurated at Aditi Art Gallery at Kunjibettu in Udupi on Thursday.

Manipal Kasturba Hospital Dean Sharath Rao inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Udupi Admar Mutt Junior Seer Sri Eshapriya Tirtha Swamiji. Speaking on the occasion, Sri Esha Priya said the word food does not necessarily mean the one that satiates physical hunger; everything which one sees should become food for one, he said. Thus, one could achieve spiritual growth.

Gallery Trustee Kiran Acharya said the exhibition would be on for public view between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. till November 6. Other trustees, Prathima Acharya and Astro Mohan were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Dr. Acharya, Mr. Gorrick has trained in the traditional art of South India and brings the best of both the worlds to his creative practice. His work infuses new life into devotional art by combining religious styles from different parts of India while staying within a Vedic tradition. Mr. Gorrick’s main source of inspiration is the timeless art and architecture that he experienced during his 15 years of travel and study in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app