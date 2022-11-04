Three-day Divyakala Art Exhibition inaugurated in Udupi

Admar Mutt junior seer Sri Eshapriya Tirtha Swamiji with American-born artist Drdha Vrata Gorrick, Aditi Gallery trustee Kiran Acharya (second from left) at the exhibition in Udupi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Divyakala Art Exhibition, a three-day exhibition of art works by American-born Drdha Vrata Gorrick, was inaugurated at Aditi Art Gallery at Kunjibettu in Udupi on Thursday.

Manipal Kasturba Hospital Dean Sharath Rao inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Udupi Admar Mutt Junior Seer Sri Eshapriya Tirtha Swamiji. Speaking on the occasion, Sri Esha Priya said the word food does not necessarily mean the one that satiates physical hunger; everything which one sees should become food for one, he said. Thus, one could achieve spiritual growth.

Gallery Trustee Kiran Acharya said the exhibition would be on for public view between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. till November 6. Other trustees, Prathima Acharya and Astro Mohan were present.

According to Dr. Acharya, Mr. Gorrick has trained in the traditional art of South India and brings the best of both the worlds to his creative practice. His work infuses new life into devotional art by combining religious styles from different parts of India while staying within a Vedic tradition. Mr. Gorrick’s main source of inspiration is the timeless art and architecture that he experienced during his 15 years of travel and study in India.