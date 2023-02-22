Three-day conference on contribution of Indian knowledge and Sanskrit to humanity to begin at Srinivas University from February 24

February 22, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Vishwa Sanskrit Sammelana, a world conference on ‘Contribution of Indian Knowledge and Sanskrit to Humanity’, will begin at Srinivas University, Mukka campus, Surathkal, on February 24 for three days.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Pro-Chancellor of the university A. Srinivas Rao said that the university will organise the conference in association with the Central Sanskrit University, Delhi, National Mission for the Manuscript of the Union government, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Delhi, and Morarji Desai National Institute of YOGA, Ministry of Ayush.

It will be an attempt to bring together scholars and practitioners of Sanskrit, Indian philosophy, and culture under one umbrella. A souvenir will be released on the occasion, he said.

Mr. Rao said that the university will open a Sanskrit Research Centre dedicated to the study of the Vedas and general philosophical approaches to the status of Vedic scripture. Its building will also have a museum of Indian classical Vedic literature, among others.

The centre will be a hub of activities on Indian thought and culture.

Ancient Vedic India held a lot of mystic writings and highly classified knowledge which yielded extraordinary results in various fields such as astronomy, trigonometry, astrology and spirituality to name a few. The Vedas, Upanishads, Brahma Sutras etc. are layered with such profound and incredible knowledge. One needs to dive deep into it to relish the depth of its knowledge and understand the hidden secret meanings.

In the conference there will be in-depth discussions on various topics such as Ayurveda, Yoga, science in Sanskrit, Astrology, and Indian philosophy.

A.S. Rajeev, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra, Pune, will inaugurate the conference.