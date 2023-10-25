Three-day conference of dermatologists, venereologists and leprologists in Manipal from October 27

October 25, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education with the Karavali Dermatology Society will host the 14th annual State conference of Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL - Karnataka branch) in Manipal for three days from October 27.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Wednesday, Sathish Pai, Professor of Dermatology, KMC, Manipal and chairman of the organising committee of the conference, said that about 600 delegates have registered for the conference which will be held at the Dr. TMA Pai Halls, KMC, Manipal. Experts from various universities will share their experiences at the conference, he said.

This conference will be held after 23 years. Dermatology being one of the fastest-growing sub-specialities, is also the most sought-after branch during postgraduate courses, he said.

He said that four international experts from the U.S. and the U.K. will deliver lectures at the conference.

Razaque Ahmed from Boston University, who is an expert in the management of autoimmune bullous diseases and with many articles published in reputed journals such as The New England Journal of Medicine, will deliver two lectures. Dr. Ahmed will be conferred with the ‘Charaka Award’ by the IADVL Karnataka branch for his contribution to dermatology.

Dr. Pai said that Jemima Mellierio from St. John’s Institute of Dermatology, the U.K., who is an expert in a genetic skin disease called ‘epidermolysis bullosa’, will also speak. Manjunath, an expert from the University of Wales will deliver lectures on psoriasis and eczema.

Srikumar from Dubai will share his experience on a new drug in the management of psoriasis, he said.

