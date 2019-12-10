Three-day Bloom in Green festival from Dec 21

Said to be the country’s first outdoor transformational festival, Bloom In Green, will be organised from December 21 to 23 at Varanashi Organic Farms at Adyanadka near here.

A release from the event organiser, Karloom Entertainments, said the festival is a mix of art, music and culture, featuring various hands-on art, music and sustainability-related workshops, on-site art projects, symposium on ecology topics, adventure activities, healing sessions, flea market and live music.

The three-day camping festival is a value system celebrating life, personal growth, healthy living and creative expressions, the organiser claimed adding it is an ecofriendly event, probably the first alcohol-free music festival.

The festival comprises over 25 workshops, 10 live performances, several talks and sessions.

Workshops

Ecstatic Dance, Acro yoga, Djembe, Slack lining, DIY Hula hoop making and hooping, DIY Poi making and spinning, Haiku writing, Contact Improvisation, Hand pan First touch, Didgeridoo First touch, Yoga, photography , Potting and plant crafting, Painting, Dream Catcher making, Alignment to life, Breath work and Energy medicine, Story Telling, Dorodango making etc.

Music

Yogev Haruvi (Israel), Daniel Waples (UK), The F16s (Chennai), Shanka Tribe (Cochin), Derelicts (Bangalore), Space Is All We have (Bengaluru), Mushroom Lake (Cochin) and Bonny Abraham Ensemble (Cochin) from 5 pm to 10 pm on December 21 and 22.

Talks

Shree Padre, Author, rainwater harvesting proponent; Tushar Pathyan, Soul Surfer awardee; SathyaPrakash, Sustainable Architect; . Varanashi Krishnamoorthy,- agriculturist; Ashwini Krishnamoorthy, Minimal living specialist and Gunjan Sharma, Vegan PolyAthlete.

For details visit www.bloomingreenfestival.com.