Three-day ABVP State-level meet in city from tomorrow

A three-day State-level conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP) starting on Friday in Mangaluru will see the participation by over 1,500 student and teacher representatives.

Reception Committee chairman K.C. Nayak and secretary Shantharama Shetty told reporters here on Wednesday that Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayana would inaugurate the conference at 4 p.m. on that day at the Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall.

The former ABVP national president and former Nagaland Governor P.B. Acharya would preside over the programme that would be attended by Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya, ABVP national organising secretary Ashish Chauhan and others.

Students, teachers, education experts and administrators would dwell upon the current problems in the education sector and strive to find solutions, the organisers said. Karnataka Janapada Academy chairperson Manjamma Jogathi would inaugurate an exhibition at 3.30 p.m. on the inaugural day, while there would be a cultural extravaganza by students of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, at 9 p.m.

The conference would have two special lectures, one by immediate past ABVP national organising secretary Sunil Ambekar on “Present India” at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the other by immediate past ABVP national co-organising secretary K.N. Raghunandan on “Our work culture-its form and relevance” at 9 a.m. on Sunday. ABVP past State president C.N. Shankar Rao, Kannada Sahitya Academy chairman B.V. Vasanth Kumar and ABVP State vice-president Rohinaksha Shirlalu would attend a programme, “Education, Nation and Culture--an overview”, at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

A public programme is being organised during the conference after a Shobha Yatre at 5 p.m. on Car Street on Saturday, Mr. Nayak and Mr. Shetty said.

ABVP State secretary Harshanarayana and other leaders would address the meeting.