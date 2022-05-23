Mangaluru

Three COVID-19 positive cases in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada on Sunday reported three COVID-19 positive cases. With the discharge of five patients, the active cases was at 18. The positivity rate was at 0.77%.

Udupi district did not have any positive cases and there are two active cases.


