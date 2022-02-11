Three COVID-19 patients die in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported three COVID-19 deaths and 90 new cases on Thursday. With 282 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,143. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 1.62%.

Of the three deaths, two are from Mangaluru and one from Bantwal taluk. All the deaths were caused by co-morbidities. All the three deceased died after 72 hours of hospitalisation. A fine of ₹1.15 crore has so far been collected in 95,284 cases of norms violation.

With 5,526 people getting the vaccine on Thursday, the total number of vaccinated people in Dakshina Kannada reached 33.64 lakh. Of these, 17.9 lakh have taken their first dose and 15.32 lakh their second. As many as 40,162 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, 78 new cases were reported of which 49 patients are symptomatic and 29 patients are asymptomatic. With 557 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 994. TPR was put at 4.4%.

There are 43 patients in the general ward, 17 in the high dependency unit, 19 in ICU without ventilators and five patients in ICU with ventilators in Udupi district.

With 1,829 getting the vaccine on Thursday, a total of 19.75 lakh people have been vaccinated in Udupi district. Of these, 10.38 lakh have taken their first dose, nine lakh their second and 35,731 people have taken the precautionary dose.