March 10, 2022 00:13 IST

There were no new COVID-19 cases in Udupi district on Wednesday, while Dakshina Kannada reported three new cases.

Dakshina Kannada has 26 active cases and test positivity rate was at 0.16%.

Advertising

Advertising

Udupi has 36 active cases. As there was zero case in the district, TPR was also put at 0.0%.