Three classrooms of govt. school collapse in Uppunda

Three classrooms of a government higher primary school in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district that had been put to disuse collapsed completely as rain pounded the coastal region on Saturday and Sunday too. Located close to the Arabian Sea, the structure collapsed after raging waves started hitting it.

The three classrooms belonged to the old block of the Government Higher Primary School in Ammannavara Toppu of Uppunda village of Byndoor taluk. These classrooms were in a dilapidated state and were not in use for the last 10 years. The 60 students of the school, which has classes from 1 to 5, are studying in the classrooms constructed in the new block.

This school was among the places in Byndoor that Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao visited along with Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H. Prasanna on Sunday. The School Development and Monitoring committee members and other residents of the area asked Mr. Rao get the three damaged classrooms constructed at the earliest as more classrooms are required for the 60 students. The district administration has estimated damage to the three classrooms at ₹2.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, as many as six structures were damaged due to heavy rain in Byndoor taluk. While a house belonging to Girija Siddu and a farmhouse that belonged to Ratna in Heruru village were completely damaged, one that belonged to Prema in Navunda village suffered partial damage. Three cattle sheds in the taluk also suffered partial damage.

As many as five residential houses were partially damaged in Brahmavar taluk. A house belonging to Lakshmi Poojarti in Alevoor was completely damaged, while two houses suffered partial damage in Udupi taluk. Two houses suffered partial damage in Karkala taluk. Two houses and a cow shed were partially damaged in Kundapur taluk.

Mr. Rao and other officials also visited waterlogged areas in Kudru Bettu of Uppur village in Brahmavar taluk and listened to grievances aired by residents.

In the 24 hours period ended at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Kaup taluk recorded an average rainfall of 102.1 mm. It was followed Brahmavar taluk with 90.7 mm, Karkala taluk 83.1 mm, Udupi taluk 80.1 mm, Hebri taluk 75.9 mm, Byndoor taluk 73.6 mm and Kundapur taluk with 63.7 mm.