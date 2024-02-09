Three child labourers rescued in Udupi

February 09, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

A team of government officials rescued three children working in the gold polishing unit of a jewellery outlet in Udupi on Thursday, February 8.

Following a tip off, the team led by District Child Labour Prohibition Project Director Amruta and comprising of personnel from Labour Department, District Child Protection unit and police raided the jewellery outlet near Chittaranjan Circle.

The three children were rescued and produced before Child Welfare Committee. Following the committee’s direction, the team placed the rescued children at the Children’s Home for Boys.