Three caught in rip current, die

They were among 12 students who skipped classes to go swimming

Three government pre-university college students were drowned in a rivulet near Shivapura in Udupi district on Friday.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Sudershan, Kiran and Sonith, all students of Government Pre University College, Hiriyadka.

The police said that the three were among 12 students who had skipped their classes and had gone to swim in the rivulet. The three students entered the water at a secluded place where the river bed is uneven.

Kiran got caught in the rip current. Sudershan and Sonith went forward to rescue him but they too were caught in the current and all three were drowned.

The Hebri Police rushed to the spot at around 11.30 a.m. and called the Fire and Emergency Services personnel. They launched a search. With the help of local swimmers, they retrieved the three bodies from the rivulet.

The Hebri Police have registered a case of unnatural death.